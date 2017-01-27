Recent Facebook updates which made the platform safer and better than before

Facebook Trending Topics

And not just the news feed! Facebook has revamped its Trending Topics feature as well. What's new? The new feature will now allow users to see the same trending topic and it will no longer be personalized to interest or location.

This move has been an important one for Facebook. Ever since the results of US presidential elections were declared, Facebook had been accused of spreading fake news that favored the win of US President Donald Trump. Moreover, many might not have known but Facebook was already working on solving the fake news problem even before the U.S. elections. But somehow, Donald Trump winning the election seem to have been the catalyst and given the boost for an outcry against the social media giant.

Nonetheless, Facebook has now changed the way the topics are selected. The topics will be chosen based on how many people on Facebook are engaging with it. With the new changes, Facebook will look at the number of outlets posting stories on a particular topic, and decide its inclusion based on engagement around that group of articles.

Facebook has confirmed that the changes have already been implemented and will be available in all regions over the coming week.

