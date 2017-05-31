Save money by installing these apps on smartphone

Owning a good smartphone will help you in managing things apart from making calls and messages. Earning money is difficult than spending it on things. It has been also proven that the person spends more when he has debit/credit card than cash.

As the expenses are increasing, it is important to keep a track of it. There are lots of apps available on the Android market that automatically track all your Incomes and Expenses as well as your Investments and give you financial advice.

Walnut This app automatically tracks your monthly spends & pay bills on time and shows your expense pattern. This app analyses your SMS inbox on phone and detects important information like spends, bills, and tickets. You can also look up information on places you visit and share with friends and social networks. Monefy This app can track your expenses easily with one click with an intuitive user interface which allows you to add new expense records extremely fast. You can customize by creating or changing records, add new categories or delete old ones and they will be right away present on another device. Money View This app allows you to set monthly budgets and then keep tabs on category-wise spending. It recognizes accounts only based on last four digits mentioned in an SMS and also has bank grade security & encryption for security. You can also save on taxes using TaxSaver+. Mobills This app acts as both budget planner and bill reminder that keeps track of your money with just one tap. It's simple to do and all your data will be instantly synced to the cloud. You can add expenses, incomes and make transfers on the go. Money Lover This is another app that tracks all your expenses efficiently and effectively. It records daily transactions and categorizes them within seconds and you can also set budgets that are easy to stick to, based on your own spending. Moreover, you can link the account to various devices as well.