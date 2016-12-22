Paytm No Longer Available on Apple App Store, Serious Bug Spotted

Just in case if you're using Paytm on your iPhone, stop it right there. Paytm's iOS app is said to contain a bug, which might make it risky for you to make bank transactions, pay bills, recharge and use any other Paytm services.

Earlier this week, several Paytm users had complained of facing serious transacting issues via the app. Commenting on which the company said that the problem was due to some "technical" error and nothing serious.

Well, it was just yesterday that India's biggest e-wallet service accepted that there is a bug in the iOS app, but assures that it is working absolutely perfect for Android and web users.

Paytm is said to be working on the bug fix and will be soon updating a bug-free app. Meanwhile, the digital wallet app has been taken down from the Apple App Store, for the time being, keeping the users' security concerns in mind.

Paytm in a blog post mentioned that after the bug was discovered, the company had soon logged out all the users preventing them from accessing their account.

Hence, even if an iPhone user has Paytm already installed, they will be denied to use the service. In this regard, not only did Paytm but also the other services that connect to Paytm such as Uber will be affected.

Team Paytm noted that they will soon send an app update to Apple App Store, and once the updated app is live, the iOS users will be first required to update their app before using it. The process might take up to 7 days. Along with this, the company assured users that their data is safe with them and this is a minor issue that they are working to fix.

