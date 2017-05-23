Set of new things that can be done using Google Photos

Recently, at the Google I/O conference, the company has announced a slew of updates for the Google Photos including -- shared libraries, suggested sharing, photo books, and much more.

For the starters, Google Photos is the replacement of Picassa that allows you to upload, store, and share photos across various platforms including Android, iOS, and the Web. It also has AI technology, where it can recognize the person by their face. Below is the list of new things that you can do with Google Photos.

Suggested Sharing This feature uses the Google's artificial intelligence to pick best photos, finding out who is in the photo and then suggest you to share them. In case, if you've shared pictures with another user, the app will identify related photos. Meanwhile, you also share the photos through a link to a webpage, in the case of non-Google Photo users. Shared libraries This allows you to share the photos with your loved and dear ones. You can also share the photos based on the people tagged in them, which comes very handy after functions or vacations. Photo books Are you in need of a photo album? Then this photo book is just that. The Photo books come filled with photos, which you've taken on your smartphone. The AI will suggest you the best photos and offer them as a book. You can place an order at prices starting at $19.99 (Rs. 1,295 approx) for a hardcover and $9.99 (Rs. 647) for soft. Google Lens With this update, Google Lens has been integrated into Google Photos The Google Lens will allow you to interact with the photos in one way or the other.