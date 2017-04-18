SnapChat GuideLines: What you should not do on Snapchat?

Do you use Snapchat? Did you know that Snapchat has a daily upload count of 400 million messages? Snapchat is one of the most famous apps available on Android and iOS platform.

Basically, this app that lets the users send disappearing (24 hrs) messages, photos, and videos, either to selected friends or to everyone who follows your Snapchat. Additionally, there are some reports as well that says by 2020, 85 million Americans could be using it.

On the other hand, there are a bunch of guidelines which you should keep in mind and follow before making/sending any stories to your friends. If you didn't follow the guidelines, your account might get banned for lifetime. So we have compiled a list of what you should not do on Snapchat

Pornography Sending sexually explicit content or promoting in any way is against the policy of the company. This includes Snaps that depict real or implied sexual acts or nudity in a sexual context. Moreover, make sure that you do not send sexual content to those who are under 18. Privacy and threats Taking Snaps of the person without their knowledge or consent comes under an invasion of privacy. Also, never threaten to harm a person, group of people or their property through Snapchat. SEE ALSO: Snapchat denies the controversial remark made on India Harassment and Bullying Do not harass or bully someone through Snapchat. Additionally, do note that you should not make fun of others without their consent or permission. And also, don't message pretending to the other person when they block you.