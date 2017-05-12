Things that can be done using Amazon Alexa

Online retail giant Amazon introduced Echo, a smart speaker with a seven piece microphone array. Amazon’s Echo comes equipped with AI Voice assistant called Alexa.

Much like Google home, this device with the help of Alexa, also capable of voice interaction, music playback, making to-do lists, setting alarms, streaming podcasts, playing audiobooks and much more. Today, we have listed 5 things you can do with Alexa

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Connect your music Since Echo is basically a speaker, you can connect your music to it. It supports major music streaming services including Amazon Music, Spotify and more. Your Amazon Music library will be automatically synced as it uses Amazon account. Suppose, if you want to connect other services you have open the Alexa app, Music and Books, select the service and log in. Sync it with Fitbit You can tell Alexa to keep a track of your fitness goals and progress by syncing your Fitbit wearable through Fitbit Skill. Alexa can tell you all the information including steps taken, distance covered, flights climbed, calories burned, etc. Order Pizza Now you have the option to order Pizza as well in reputed stores including Dominos, Pizza hut. Install either skill and link your respective Domino's or Pizza Hut account. To order a pie from Pizza Hut, say "Alexa, open Pizza Hut" and then "Alexa, ask Pizza Hut to place an order." SEE ALSO: Asus ZenFone Go 5.5 is up for sale in India via Amazon Keep a tab on your spending You can also make Alexa to track your expenses and to get real time info on banking information. Here are some of the command you can use. What's my current credit card balance? When is my credit card bill due? What's my checking account balance? What are my recent transactions? Book Uber Another most amazing thing about Alexa is that she can do anything as you say. With help of Alexa you can book Uber without having to see the phone or operating it. All you need to do is to tell Alexa: "Alexa, ask Uber for a ride".