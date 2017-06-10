Top 5 Best filmmaking apps that you can try on mobile

A couple of years ago, we used to edit even a small video with minimum duration in our PC or laptop. Of course, Video editing is one of the heaviest tasks that needs a decent specification to support the process.

As we all know, we cannot do the complicated editing task on our phone, but we can do the basics of editing in our smartphone itself easily. Today, we have compiled a list of 5 apps that you can use to edit the videos.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Adobe Premier Clip Adobe is the name when it comes to video or photo editing. This app has a slew of features including auto-generate videos using your images and much more. You can drag and drop clips and photos in the order that you like, trim it out, add some transitions, and slow motion effects. Save finished videos to your gallery, share directly to Twitter, Facebook or YouTube. You can download it on Play Store for Free. Funimate Video Effects Editor This app has more than 15 video effects that let your creativity go in wild. While this is not a huge app, it is sufficient to make music videos or simple videos on your device. You can download it for free on Google Play Store. Movie Maker Filmmaker This is one of the recommended apps for video editing with a good amount of filters and animation VFX effects. It has a motion tracker animation effects, where you can decide how the effects move around the screen. You can also add moving effects like lens flares, light leaks, film effects and light overlays. Download this app for free on Google Play Store. Video Editor This one is a simple video editor that lets you do the basic stuff like trim video, organize your clips, and add music. It's a good one for uploading videos to Instagram, Vines, if not for big purpose. VideoShow This app supports more than 10,000 handpicked pieces of music for the videos. You can choose the ideal song for your video easily by the popular hashtags and categories. Moreover, you can do voice dubbing, Doodle on video, Slow-mo, Fast-mo and much more. It also has a 50 theme provided to generate a characteristic music video instantly.