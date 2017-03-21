Top 6 features you should know about Whatsapp

Following the acquisition by the social media giant Facebook, Whatsapp has become a place for experiments. This IM app has gone through many changes starting from the voice call to stories.

However, some update is super useful, some are just stupid and don't make any sense. In today's article, we have compiled 6 feature that has ben recently added in the IM app.

GIF, Gboard support With the latest version, Whatsapp has integrated the Gboard app into it. Now you can search, insert and share GIFs without having to leave your keyboard. Additionally, you can also search things in Google just by clicking the 'G' icon on the word suggestion bar. This will be useful if you want to send information regarding flight timings, restaurant location and much more. Image status Just like Snapchat, Whatsapp also replicated the Image story feature. With this feature, you can add your favorite image, emojis, text, stickers and more and publish them as your Status. This image status will be visible just for 24 hours as you've seen in Instagram and Snapchat as we mentioned earlier. Two Step verification Similar to Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp also has this two-step verification for security purposes. This feature uses a special code to verify your account to keep your data more secured. The app allows you to create a six-digit passcode that will be required each time your phone number is verified with the application. In order to enable this setting, you should head on to Settings -> Account -> Two-step verification, then tap Enable and set your code. Clear Your chat history Unless if you don't chat with your girlfriend, there is no need to save your full chat history. In this case, you can delete your old messages in WhatsApp by going to Menu > Settings > Chats and Calls > Chat History > Clear All Chats. Here, you will get three options including -- All messages, messages older than 30 and messages older than 6 months. Just like individual chats, you can also do it for groups as well by heading on to Menu > More > Clear Chat and you'll see the same three options. SEE ALSO: WhatsApp to soon get pinned chats feature; ability to send GIFs via Google GBoard in the pipeline Save important messages This feature lets you store important messages including movie tickets, flight tickets in the Whatsapp chat. You can now 'Star' the message just by long pressing on the message and tap on Star symbol. If you want to look up afterward, you can head on to Menu > Starred Messages.