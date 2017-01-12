Uber makes rides safer by introducing new road safety features to the driver’s app

Uber, the on-demand ride-sharing company, today announced a series of new safety features in the driver's app. These new features are powered by telematics, with the objective of predicting, preventing, and reducing the number of crashes on the road.

Initially, these features were rolled out for driver partners in Bangalore as a part of a successful multi-city global pilot. And now, they will be made available for thousands of driver partners in 29 cities across India.

The new features introduced, include daily reports to drivers about how their driving patterns compare to other drivers in their city-with suggestions on how to provide a smoother and safer ride.

It also includes messages in the driver app informing drivers that mounting their phone on the dashboard is safer than holding the phone in their hands, speed display in the app that alerts drivers about the speed of their vehicle and, reminders to drivers about the importance of taking a break when they need it.

The success of these telematics powered features is measured by improving reliability, i.e., decreasing car accidents, driving-related complaints, and signals of unsafe driving, for example, hard braking and erratic acceleration.

It is worth mentioning the fact that in the first 16 weeks of the launch of the multi-city pilot, there was 4.03% reduction in harsh braking events.

"Committed to making roads safer, Uber has invested in dedicated product and engineering teams to work towards building safety features to help drivers mitigate driving risks posed by the "four D's" identified by road-safety experts as most common reasons for crashes on the road - 'Drunk', 'Drugged', 'Distracted' and 'Drowsy' driving.

We believe that our investments in telematics and analytics can help make Indian roads safe again by predicting patterns around driving that lead to crashes and correcting them proactively before the crash. The telematics feature set in driver app has been especially bolstered to reduce the risk of untoward incidents on the road", said Mr Apurva Dalal, Head of Engineering, Uber India.

