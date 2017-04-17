WhatsApp to support number change, location sharing, unsend message, payment service and more

WhatsApp is constantly focusing on improving its user experience. The company is trying to bring about new features to the messaging platform. We say this as a number of new features have been reportedly spotted on the beta version of WhatsApp or rumored to appear soon.

One of the sources that reveal the latest features that will be available for WhatsApp users is the Twitter account @WABetaInfo. It is the beta users who will get their hands on every new feature that the app will receive. Once the feature is successfully tested, it will be rolled out in the stable version of the application. Today, we have compiled some of the recent features we expect to see on WhatsApp in the coming days. Some of these features have already been spotted on the beta versions. Take a look.

Change Number If you often change your number, then you would know how painful it is to let others know that your number is changed. You will have to send a broadcast to all the contacts about the change in your number. WhatsApp is testing a feature that you convey your new number to your family and friends. This was found by @WABetaInfo in the version number 2.17.130 forWindows. This way, you can change your number without losing your chats and other data. Source Live Location Sharing WhatsApp beta version 2.17.150 for Android brings the live location sharing feature. This one is disabled by default, says @WABetaInfo. It is likely to include an option to turn location sharing as a broadcast message so that all your contacts see the location on a map. Source Unsend feature In the WhatsApp Web beta version 0.2.4077, you will get to enjoy the unsend feature. This feature allows you to unsend any sent message within just five minutes of sending it. This could be very useful if you wanted to have an unsend option. Shortcuts to format text WhatsApp already introduced a slew of text formatting options such as bold, italic, and strikethrough. There are a certain key combinations to get these text formats. Now, there are keyboard shortcuts to get these shortcuts. This is possible with the beta version of WhatsApp 2.17.148. There is no need to remember the codes. Peer-to-peer payment WhatsApp is soon planning to roll out the peer-to-peer payment services in India within a period of six months. This payment service is likely to get UPI support and the company is in talks with the government regarding the same. If this turns out to be true, WhatsApp will soon become a popular payments app across the globe. Also Read: WhatsApp to soon launch peer-to-peer payment service Share Multiple Contacts at once For now, it is possible to send just one contact at once on WhatsApp. The service is working on a contacts program that will let users share multiple contacts at once with their friends. This feature has been spotted in the Android beta version 2.17.122 or 2.17.123. It is possible to send over 100 contacts to friends instantly, says reports.