Everything You Need to Know about World’s First Chat Operating System

We all have worked and used several operating systems and messaging apps in everyday life, but have you ever come across a chat based operating system. As weird as it sounds, the platform that we are going to talk about today offers some unique features to help developers create apps and bots matching the features of a fully interactive website.

FlockOS is a first-of-its kind platform that offers features to create apps, bots and integrations on Flock, and either use them within their organization or publish it on Flock's App Store for Flock users.

The platform is introduced by Flock, a team messenger for businesses to boost the development of bots and apps for smartphone users. Here's everything you need to know about the unique platform.

World's first chat operating system

As we mentioned, FlockOS is the world's first chat based operating system that is built on the idea that 'Chat' will soon become the next operating system, probably within the next three to five years.

Extensive use of Widgets

Flock OS provides a tightly integrated experience using widgets. These include the attachment widget, sidebar widget, and modal widget - all capable of displaying rich HTML.

These first-of-its-kind widgets allow users to have a seamless experience with any Flock app. For instance, the To-do app allows a user to simultaneously have a conversation with the team, and also assign them To-dos, all within Flock. The Notes app allows the users to quickly make shareable rich notes. All users in a Flock group can view or edit it, making it a resourceful collaboration tool.

The soon to be released Meeting scheduler app will help users schedule meetings, invite other participants, get participant feedback on meeting slots, and even view their entire calendar at a glance within Flock.

Send rich attachments to interact with other Flock users and groups

The platform allows users to send messages and rich attachments to other Flock users and groups. The Poll app in Flock creates an opinion poll in a rich attachment format that can be broadcasted immediately to all in a group. It also shows real-time updates on the poll numbers.

The platform also allows users to use special commands and buttons. For instance, Setup slash commands provide an additional option for users to interact with the app. You can also add app specific buttons to attachments, chat tab bar, attachment picker bar or app launcher bar. These buttons ensure higher app discoverability, and in turn, boost app usage.

Bot support, customized URLs and uniform experience across platforms

The platform also allows users to configure a Bot to send directed messages to users, carry on conversations and completing tasks from within the Flock app.

Besides, the app also offers customized URL previews for specific URLs, so the app can display information relevant to the users.

FlockOS works across platforms including web, desktop, and mobile without having to rework a single line of code.

Developers can currently build custom apps on FlockOS using Java and node.js SDKs with additional SDKs (Python, Ruby, etc.) to roll out soon.