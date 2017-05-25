MyGov App: An engagement platform for direct participation in governance

The Indian Government organizations often face criticisms for their rather slow functioning and delayed decision making. While such is the current scenario in the government sector, citizens today are demanding transparency and openness more than ever.

And to address this issue, the government has already launched its Digital India initiative wherein it seeks to digitally empower the society. Moreover, under this program, the government agencies have come up with mobile apps to provide all relevant information to citizens about what their government is doing.

That being said, today we will be looking at one of the government apps that is making it easier for government organizations to connect easily with the general public. Besides, we will talking about the MyGov app and its features and functionality today.

So let's get down to what this app can do and how you can benefit from it.

MyGov in Detail Firstly, the app was launched on July 15, 2016 by the Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Mr. Ravi Shankar Prasad to allow Indian citizens to participate in policy formulation and program implementation. So this app has specifically been designed and developed to give Indian citizens an option to voice their opinions regarding any issue that would lead to the betterment of the government functioning. Through the app, any citizen can send their suggestions or opinions to the government and also to the organizations associated with the government to improve the services. The sent suggestions and opinions will be taken into consideration, and effective action will be taken accordingly. Basically, MyGov app is Government's innovative citizen engagement platform for direct citizen participation in governance. Features This app is available in Google Play Store and is free to download. However, once you have downloaded the app you will need to create a login id on this feature-rich app. Once the id is created you can easily access numerous government initiative sites, including Swachh Bharat, Open Government Data Platform, My Gov Task Management, and My Gov Newsletter. Apart from that, the homepage of the app offers three tabs - Updates, My Activities, and Creative Corner. Well, basically the update section provides the latest updates on what the government is up to and various other interesting information on a lot of topics. The My Activities sections lets you monitor your activities like the discussions you are engaged in or the polls that you have entered and much more. The creative corner section, on the other hand, offers a platform to engage with various Government departments. You will be able to provide creative inputs regarding the government's initiatives. The app further provides additional tabs that lets you join discussions, take polls, watch press conferences, enter contests, read blogs and form groups around topics of interest. User Experience Talking about the user experience, the app provides a very user-friendly portal while providing information in the form of infographics, e-books, videos, daily news updates, and others. Meanwhile, the UI design and the layout is simple and offers easy navigation without any lag or performance issues. The tabs have been aptly placed and it feels it has been well organized. You can easily swap between various tabs and at the same time monitor all your activities on a single page. All in all, this app enables a very easy two-way communication between government organizations and the citizens.