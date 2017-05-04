175 million people are now daily using the WhatsApp status feature

Almost three months have passed since WhatsApp got its own Snapchat stories-like status feature. Just like Snapchat stories, the status on WhatsApp disappears after 24 hours. Initially, it received a lot of flak for blatantly copying the feature from Snapchat and also removing the text status. However, the popular messaging app reintroduced the text status feature soon after that.

Now, it seems like tides have turned in favor of the messaging service provider. According to Facebook's latest earning report, 175 million people are daily using the WhatsApp status features. The numbers clearly show that the Facebook-owned company has beat Snapchat at its own game, which has 161 million daily active users, as reported last month.

While Facebook is having a good time, things are apparently not going too well for Snapchat. Last month the company's shares went down by 1.2 percent after its main rival Instagram announced that over 200 million people use its Stories feature every day.

Interestingly, in January 2017, Instagram had only 150 million daily active users, which means that it had witnessed a 33 percent increase in its daily user base from January to April. It is ironical how Facebook keeps copying the features and Snapchat and incorporates them in the applications it owns.

Apart from Instagram and Snapchat, now Facebook itself also has the stories feature, which lets users post photos from their smartphones. Moreover, one can even add visual geolocation tags and details such as fun filters and Snapchat-like lenses to the pictures and videos.