250 million users now daily use Instagram Stories

Apparently, Mark Zuckerberg is having a really good time. We say this as Facebook's Global Head of Sales Carolyn Everson said that Instagram Stories now has now 250 million daily users.

She made this statement in an interview with CNBC. She further added that a third of their most viewed stories come from various companies. While one million stories come from advertisers. The irony is that Instagram Stories boasts more users than Snapchat, which is considered as one of its biggest competitors. According to the announcement made by Snapchat last month, it has 166 million daily users.

We all know that Snapchat was the one that introduced the feature wherein users can post stories with images and videos back in 2013. And last year in August, Instagram blatantly copied the feature in their own platform.

Just like the Snapchat Stories, Instagram Stories also disappear after 24 hours. So even though introduced way after Snapchat Stories, Instagram Stories have become more popular.

When asked about if Instagram copied Snapchat, Everson said that it was Facebook that invented the Feed format which Instagram and other competitors current utilize.

We think Stories is also another format that not only consumers but advertisers use," she said. "You are going to see Stories in a lot of different platforms."

As you may remember, Instagram reached 700 million users a couple of months back. The Facebook-owned company took just two years to double its user base size, which is an impressive feat. Especially after making several changes to its app, it aided them in gaining huge user interest.