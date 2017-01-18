90 seconds long mobile screen-recorded video 'WhatsUpMom' goes viral

A 90-second-long mobile screen-recorded short film 'WhatsUpMom', videographed by Mathukutty Xavier to break away from the monotony of doing a script of debut film, has gone viral and crossed six lakh views and 7,000 shares in 50 hours.

Twenty-three-year-old Xavier, who finished his graduation in Animation and Graphic display, told IANS that the film was nothing but a very brief conversation between a mother, who is a beginner, and her son, an expert, on WhatsApp.

"In the video, the son asks the mother to be quick in her replies," Xavier said.

According to Xavier, the master-stroke in the video is when the son said: "We patiently waited almost an year to hear you speak a word."

Xavier, along with his group of four friends, scripted the film, shot it and released it in a day.

SEE ALSO: WhatsApp now supports the Android Nougat notification system

"The screen recorder went in action and a rough footage of about five minutes was recorded and we edited it to 90 seconds. To keep it completely in the boundaries of a phone, the title and the credits were added as a wallpaper in the recording phone.

The final caption, 'It's our turn to wait', pitched in by a team member, was also added and our little experiment was uploaded. But now we are amazed by the response and this is a great impetus to our scripting work," added Xavier.

Source: IANS

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals