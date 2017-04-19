A new app by Matrix Cellular for Travellers

With an aim to provide multiple services by using a single app, international Sim card provider, Matrix Cellular has launched new travel app on Wednesday.

The new 'Matrix Travel Companion App' is a one- stop source which covers brands like international shopping discounts and shopping VAT reclaims, ticket, hotel and apartment booking, ticket booking for attractions, restaurant reservations, ride bookings, travel insurance, prepaid cards and reloading forex on prepaid cards among other.

Gagan Dugal, Founder & Director, Matrix Cellular said, "there are 20 million outbound travelers from India of which 8 million are Business Travellers and close to 1.5 million travel to Europe. We realized that clients weren't aware of solutions that can add value to their travel so we came up with an app which offers convenience and gives access to best deals to travelers without having them to use multiple apps. Matrix Travel Companion APP is another contemporary product embedded with the host of services to make users stay memorable while traveling abroad."

Talking about the App, Gul Panag, Independent Director, Matrix Cellular, said, "I am excited to be part of this new venture by Matrix. While traveling abroad it becomes important to know about the destination and what it must offer. Matrix Travel Companion APP is an excellent choice for people who want to explore the place and be economical at the same time. The app's interface is very simple and intuitive and brings all relevant information for users at one place."

SEE ALSO: Jio submits 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' offer with telecom regulator: Reports

Meanwhile, the company is aiming at getting 1 million subscribers on its app by the end of 2017.

The App is also offering the convenience to book a SIM card, get foreign currency and foreign Currency debit card (which one can even reload while traveling).

Here are the features of the app:

Shopping

The App is offering discounts over 850 best lifestyle stores in the world included 10 percent - 35 percent on luxury & semi-luxury brands.

Attractions

Travelers can book over 150000 attractions including Eiffel Tower, London Zoo, Grand Canyon, Madame Tussauds, Louvre Museum, amusement park tickets like Disneyland, Legoland, Thorpe Park and much more.

Hotels & Restaurants

The app provides access to over 500,000 hotels and apartments and 10000 restaurants to book from and in a case of restaurants in Singapore & Bangkok, enjoy 10 percent - 50 percent discounts.



Shopping Vat Refunds

This also allows additional savings via Shopping VAT refunds in select countries like UK, Germany, Spain, France & Italy. Users can save up to 19 percent when they shop in Europe and claim VAT refund within a week.