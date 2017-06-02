Adobe finally launches its very own scanning app

Adobe has launched an app for Android devices that lets users scan documents conveniently using smartphones or tablets. The app is called Adobe Scan and it also comes with voice recognition feature. The app also allows users to convert the scanned documents into PDF format that can be shared or can be stored in Adobe Cloud account.

The app uses Adobe Sensei, a set of artificially intelligent services that enhances user's digital experience. This enables the app to deliver advanced image processing and image correction before converting the document to PDF. To quote Abhay Parasnis, the Chief Technology Officer at Adobe, "Adobe Scan, powered by Adobe Sensei's intelligent services, represents a critical step toward our broader innovation imperative for Adobe Document Cloud."

There are several apps that allow users to scan documents but Adobe Scan is different. It automatically enhances and corrects the image using Sensei thus user does not need to worry about finer details such as correcting boundaries, cropping image, removing shadows, perspective correction and sharpening of text. One of the most enticing feature offered by this app is automatic text recognition. This feature allows the app to convert any printed text into digital text. The app is free to download and use however Adobe ID is required to use it.

Apart from introducing Adobe Scan to Android users Adobe also introduced consumers to a bunch of new updates for Adobe Document Cloud and Adobe Sign. Adobe Sign, as the name suggests allows users to create a digital format of their signature. The new update for Adobe Sign allows users to create and use digital signature on any mobile device.

Several other features have also been unveiled, one such feature allows users to add authorized individuals to use their business stamp on documents.

Adobe Scan is already up for grabs on the Play Store.

