After WhatsApp, Telegram Now Ends its Support for Older Versions of Android

Telegram no longer works with devices running Android 3.0 and below.

By:

Yesterday, we reported that popular instant messaging application, WhatsApp has sacked their support for older OS versions of all the three platforms - Android, iOS, and Windows Phone 7. Following the footsteps of WhatsApp, another popular messaging app, Telegram, today in a press note, said that they are going to end the support for older versions of Android.

Telegram Now Ends its Support for Older Versions of Android

Telegram now requires Android version of Ice Cream Sandwich (4.0) and above. Users below Android 3.0 are not eligible to use the services of Telegram anymore. A good number of 19.6 million users of Android are still using Android 3.0 and below, but the company wants to provide new features for everyone.

Developers don't want to affect the features of the application as some of these versions of Android require latest API's to get the features working. And, as a result, they are ending the support.

Via

Read More About whatsapp | android | iOS | smartphones | apps | news | mobiles | telegram

Story first published: Tuesday, January 3, 2017, 13:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 3, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers
Apps | RSS Feeds | Facebook | Twitter | Google Plus | Newsletters | Media | Sitemap | Feedback | Advertise with us | Careers | About Us | Contact Us
© Greynium Information Technologies Pvt. Ltd.| Terms of Service and Privacy Policy