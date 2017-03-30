Aircel app witnesses 20% surge in downloads in the last quarter

Telecom operator Aircel says that it has achieved 20 percent growth in app downloads during the last quarter.

The uptake in the online transactions and app download was seen from states like Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Commenting on the growth, Anupam Vasudev, Chief Marketing Officer, Aircel, said, "The online transactions saw a huge shift post demonetization era wherein customers invested heavily in e-wallets along with credit/debit & net banking facilities. The Aircel app also witnessed a surge in transactions which led to increasing of our online business revenue by 7.9 percent in the last quarter, which is by far one of the best growth figures for a telecom app. The app also helped us gain insights into customer preferences and we were able to give special products on the app thus leading to its high uptake."

He added, "We would continue to offer innovative services targeting the online domain and reaching out to both existing and potential customers. We have introduced additional features to our app like Data Loan, Payment through Main Account Balance and UPI as a payment option. Soon we will be integrating our Aircel Money as the payment option and Chat Bots."

Aircel has an App only product offering Full Talk Time on a recharge of Rs. 86 and has also introduced an offer of giving away 100MB free data on downloading the Aircel app.

To further strengthen its online subscriber base, Aircel has introduced a special service to deliver Aircel SIM with add-on benefits. The offering of "SIM at your doorstep" can be applied online through Aircel's website, mobile site or app, for a new SIM delivered at a potential customer's doorstep with a free talk time worth Rs. 50.