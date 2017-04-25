AirPlay feature now available on iOS version of Google Photos

Google has rolled out a new update for its Photos app for iOS users. The latest update has added support for AirPlay to the iOS version of the app. This means, users now have the option to view their pictures on larger screens. Previously, people could view the images on their small phone screens.

In addition to this, this new update will allow users to play videos and view images from the Google Photos app directly on their television through the AirPlay feature with help from Apple TV. While the AirPlay support is the most significant feature brought on by the update, it has made some overall performance improvements and minor bug fixes as well.

Also Read: WhatsApp iOS users can now ask Siri to read and reply to their latest messages

This new update is already available on App Store. However, it is not known why Google took so long to add this feature to its Photos App.

A few weeks ago, another new feature was added to the Google Photos app that can automatically stabilize videos inside the camera roll with just a tap. However, it was only for the Android users.

The video gets a bit cropped after it gets stabilized, though the original clip remains in the Photos library. While this feature may not give you miraculous results, it is capable of smoothening the jerks of a video to some extent.

On the downside, the video gets some warping and other visual distortion after going through the photo stabilization process.

In any case, Android users are not lucky as the iOS ones. Apart from the AirPlay feature, the Instagram's Hyperlapse is also not available to them.