Airtel partners with Ola to address the country’s growing mobility needs

Bharti Airtel, country's largest telecommunications services provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Ola, to offer a range of exciting digital services to customers.

Both Airtel and Ola, applications will now provide a comprehensive ecosystem to address the country's growing mobility needs.

Airtel said that, "Ola will leverage Airtel's integrated suite of enterprise services to power its operations, while Airtel will leverage Ola's vast network of hundreds and thousands of driver partners."

Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India & South Asia) Bharti Airtel said, "At Airtel, we are constantly innovating to build products and partnerships that accelerate the development of India's digital ecosystem. We are delighted to partner Ola to enable a seamless digital experience for customers."

He said, "both companies have strengths that complement each other and this offers massive scope to co-create exciting products and solutions for customers. Ola will also benefit from Airtel's extensive retail network and our integrated suite of world-class connectivity solutions for businesses that help them drive growth through better efficiency."

From today, Airtel Payments Bank, the country's first payments bank service will be integrated into Ola app to offer secure digital payment to the customers. Ola Money will also be incorporated into a digital payment solution within MyAirtel application and in Airtel's website as well. That said, customers can now add money to their Airtel wallet and can also recharge, pay bills by selecting Ola Money as a payment option.

Besides this, the partnership will also have Airtel and Ola build content solutions for the customers of Ola Play. Both partners will also work to offer a range of value added services from Airtel's stable to Ola customers over time.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and Co-founder at Ola said, "At Ola, we are always focused on innovating and building on the mobility experience for customers as well as driver partners. This first-of-its-kind partnership brings a host of offerings from two massive ecosystems together. Airtel will integrate its offerings across payments, content, PoS networks, and more with Ola's offerings for its large customer and partner base. We see this as a win-win for partners and customers of both brands, bringing increased convenience and access to mobility as well as connectivity at the same time."

