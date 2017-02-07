Airtel Surprises offers free data, celebrates reaching two million home broadband users

Airtel introduced the 'Airtel Surprises' offering additional data and other content benefits for the home broadband users without requiring them to upgrade to new plans. This is a gesture by the service provider to mark its achievement of reaching two million home broadband subscribers.

The free data from 'Airtel Surprises' lets customers enjoy their digital experience by doing more online and accessing more content without spending any extra cost. To get the benefits of 'Airtel Surprises', customers need to just log on to the official website and unlock their surprise.

The existing Airtel home broadband users will receive additional monthly data for free with their existing plan without paying any additional charge. They can enjoy free access to Airtel Movies that has over 10,000 popular Hollywood as well as Bollywood movies and many premium TV shows across genres.

Also Read: Airtel upgrades mobile network with "Dual Carrier" technology

Airtel continues to beef up its product portfolio and service offerings with the introduction of cutting-edge technology as well as innovations. With the launch of V-Fiber, the Airtel customers can enjoy broadband speeds up to 100 Mbps. As of now, the V-Fiber is live in select cities only.

To give a better experience to its users and to retain them to its network, Airtel announced free unlimited local as well as STD calling on its home broadband plans. The service provider offered irresistible offers with the My Home Rewards giving free 5GB data per month for the users of DTH and postpaid services.