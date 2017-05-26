Create a website for free using your smartphone with this app

Did you know that you can build a complete website using only your smartphone? Well, there is an app for both iOS and Android platforms that helps you do this in just a short time span of 15 minutes.

Akmin Website Builder app is a free application available for download on your smartphone. You can build a professional looking website using the app. The app gives you the liberty to add useful features such as forms, photo album, shopping cart, etc. to the website you have created using it. Notably, for the first time, in this technologically advanced era, it is possible for you to create a fully functional website using your Android smartohone or iPhone.

All you need to do is just download this free app. Note that the website that you build using the Akmin's Website Builder app will work fine on any device, be it a laptop, tablet or smartphone.

The Akmin Website Builder app is a simple to use the app. It can be very useful for the small business owners to build a website for their business with all the useful features. As mentioned above, it is even possible to add a shopping cart to the site. This way, the small or home business owners need not rely on any website designer or a company for the purpose.

The highlight is that this app lets you build a website without any coding. You just have to download the app, select a template, customize the same, add content and images to the webpage, and publish it in minutes.

Download Akmin Website Builder app on your Android smartphone or iPhone through Google Play Store or iTunes store. You can also use the app on your PC or laptop by downloading it from www.akmin.net.