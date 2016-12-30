Amazon Digital Day Sale: Best Offers on Games, Movies, Comics and More

E-commerce giant Amazon is hosting a 24-hour Digital Day Sale in US, where the retailer will offer discounts up to 80 percent on video game titles, up to 50 percent off on top movies and TV shows, and up to 75 percent off on digital comics. Citizens in US will also get discounts on apps and music. The event starts at 12am PST on Friday, December 30.

Amazon's Digital Day promotional page shows a huge catalogue of game titles, movies, apps and music. Consumers can get discounts on games such as FIFA 17, Titanfall 2, Dragonball Xenoverse, Destiny: Rise of Iron, etc.

The apps that are selling on discounts include Microsoft Office Home & Business 2016, Office Suite, etc. Besides, citizens in US can also get discounts on Kindle books and digital comics from Marvel and DC.

The 24-hour day digital sale can be good platform to stock up on digital content for your digital devices including smartphone, tablet, PCs and Kindle e-readers.

Moreover, if you cannot wait for the Digital Day sale, you can head to Digital Deals Week, which also offers great discounts on games, music, movies, software, and books. The deals are available on X-Men: Apocalypse, Reader's Digest, Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 1: The Parker Luck, War Dogs, Avengers vs. X-Men: Collected Edition, Rosetta Stone French Level 1-5 Set, etc.

As noted, this is the first time Amazon is hosting a sale for digital content. While the offers are valid for citizens in US as of now, we might see Amazon hosting a similar sale for the Indian consumers as well in the upcoming week. Stay tuned on GIZBOT for updates.