Amazon Echo Look camera guides you what to wear

Amazon is trying to be a top player in fashion by announcing a voice-controlled camera by name, Echo Look and also an app which will guide you what to wear.

This newly announced product recommend which outfit suits you the best based on the advice by fashion specialists and algorithms which keep checking for the latest trends in the market. Amazon's voice assistant Alexa, which helps people right from playing music to cooking, is now updated to help someone dress as well. You can take the help of Alexa when you are confused what to wear.

The Amazon's new "Style Check" service guides you in this process. By using Echo Look camera, one just has to click a full-length picture of them in two confused outfits to receive the best recommendation from Stylish experts.

If this new experiment by the company gains the appreciation by the user, then it will help them to grow further by providing some more recommendations based on the user's outfit preference. Werner Goertz, a Gartner Inc analyst says, "The Echo Look opens up a new realm of shopping experiences."

The Amazon's Echo Look camera can also be used for other purposes as well. One can make use of it in home surveillance, video conferencing and in various other enterprise applications.The device also includes the functionalities of the Echo Dot and standard Echo.

For now, the device is priced at $199.99 and not made available for general public. Amazon has already sold around 10 million or more Alexa devices and now it is the turn of Echo Look to make some space in the fashion world.