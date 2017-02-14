Amazon introduces "Chime" a competitor for Skype

While video communication is gaining a lot of importance these days, Amazon the e-commerce giant and cloud computing company has just announced "Chime" a new video conferencing and communications service/application. With Amazon getting into this field, it looks like it will be competing with already established and well-known players such as Skype, Google Hangouts, GoToMeeting, and Cisco (WebEx) amongst others.

According to TechCrunch the new offering from AWS will be available for Windows, MacOS, iOS, and Android devices. On the other hand, Chime is said to be focused more on business users.

SEE ALSO: Snap Inc. to invest $1 billion on Amazon Web Services to counter Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

As for what the application brings, it features the standard VoIP calling and video messaging. Additionally, as it is focused on businesses it includes a feature for hosting virtual meetings. Users will be able to host or join a remote meeting through the service.

Talking about the subscription charges it starts at $2.50 (approx Rs.167) per user per month. There is also a higher plan of $15 (approx Rs.1,002) per user which includes video and screen-sharing among other features. Users can also use the app for free but all the features will be limited to video calls and chat rooms between two users only.

SEE ALSO: Amazon Echo with Alexa AI assistant to launch in India soon

Describing the current scenario of the video communication landscape Gene Farrell, Vice President of enterprise applications at AWS, said in a statement, "It's pretty hard to find people who actually like the technology they use for meetings today. Most meeting applications or services are hard to use, deliver bad audio and video, require constant switching between multiple tools to do everything they want and are way too expensive."

However, the new offering from Amazon looks to bridge this gap and help strengthen the video communication market as well deliver better technology that will provide a seamless user experience.