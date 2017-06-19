Get Amazon Prime subscription at just Rs. 200 for a year

Amazon Prime service debuted in India in July last year. In an attempt to lure in more consumers to this service, the company has been offering attractive deals on the subscription cost.

Initially, the Amazon Prime video service was started in the country in December. The annual subscription to this service was fixed at Rs. 999 and was later slashed to Rs. 499. This discount of Rs. 500 is an introductory offer and is live since a long time. With the latest deal, you can subscribe to Amazon Prime at just Rs. 200.

Benefits of Amazon Prime subscription

With the Amazon Prime subscription, you can avail benefits such as faster delivery of orders, unlimited access to Prime video content, and early access to deals. By paying Rs. 200, you can get all these benefits for a year. You can download the TV shows and movies you see on Amazon Prime on any device. This can be done using the Prime app and an active Prime subscription.

Get the offer

To subscribe to Amazon Prime at Rs. 200, you need to add balance to Amazon Pay account that can be used while purchasing products from Amazon. Then, you need to add Amazon Prime subscription costing Rs. 499 to the card and buy it using the Amazon Pay balance. The amount you add to the Amazon Pay account should be above Rs. 500. You will get 20% or maximum Rs. 300 cashback.

Limited period offer

Do remember that this offer is valid between June 14 and June 28 and it is only for the new subscribers. If you have joined the Amazon Prime membership before June 14, then you will not get this offer.