Android Pay will operate within Bank of America and other banking apps

Google's Android app looks like a tough competitor to Apple Pay and other similar mobile payment platforms. Now, the company is trying to further improve in this area by joining hands with few banks globally.

Mobile apps of banks such as USAA, Bank of New Zealand, Discover, mBank, and Bank of America will make this feature available in them. For the first time, Android Pay is said to be incorporated within major mobile bank applications. This is a good move by Google which will help many people to transact online with their banks. This feature may work differently compared to other mobile bank apps.

The functionality totally depends on that app. The main intention is to simplify the way in which the user adds the card to Android Pay via banking apps. So, users who have not used Android Pay will now use it at least once. This is a great marketing strategy used by the company.

Not just this, the search giant also stated that one can now check out at different stores which offer the support to NFC-enabled terminals. One can also use this feature in any supported apps to purchase or navigate through those stores using the mobile web which is somewhat similar to Apple Pay.

You can also keep track of each and every transaction by using the notification feature. The company also clarifies our doubt by saying that one can use Android Pay feature through the banking app even if they have not installed Android Pay app on their smartphone.

Now, Google is in a tough stage to meet the user base of its rivals. Juniper Research said that the Apple Pay has the user base of nearly double the number it had last year and is expecting to reach 86 million by the end of 2017. On the other hand, Samsung Pay and Android may reach 34 million and 24 million user base respectively.

So, now its time for Google to grab as many users as possible to its platform using all these strategies.