Android Studio 2.3 is available with many new features

Google's Android Studio is an Integrated Development Environment (IDE), which is used by the Android app developers to develop their apps. It was announced in late 2013 and has seen many updates till date.

Recently, the company has launched a new version wherein users are thrilled to use those new exciting features in their app. The main focus of this release is quality improvements across the IDE. The new Android Studio 2.3 comes with new App Link Assistant, which will help developers in building and getting an exact view of their URIs in their apps.

Run buttons have been updated to provide a smoother instant run experience. Developers can use it while building and deploying the app. Also, while designing the app, one can use the WebP support for app images, the ConstraintLayout library support and the widget palette in the Layout Editor.

You can also save your favorite attributes per widget in the new Layout Editor properties panel. Simply star an attribute in the Advanced panel, and it will appear under the Favorites section. Searching for material icon wizard is made easy in this release.

Developers are also happy with the new copy & paste feature which was demanded by them long back. This eases the work of the testers to test their app with Android Emulator. This feature is working with x86 Google API Emulator system images API Level 19 (Android 4.4 KitKat) and higher.

You can find more information in detail in their Android Developers Blog.