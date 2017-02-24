Android users can now find Google Drive files right from Google search app

Google is rolling out a new Search update that will allow Android users to find the files stored within Google Drive right from the Google Search app. Google said that the next release of its search app for Android users would allow Drive files and folders to be indexed via Firebase App Indexing. This makes it possible for Google Search app to show the files as results when a user type the file name in the app.

The new update will add a new tab- "IN APPS" where Android users can search for files within Google Drive. Android users who extensively use Google Drive to store their files will find the latest Google Search update quite useful.

SEE ALSO: Gboard for iPhone now supports voice-typing, emojis and 15 new languages

It is worth mentioning that to use the new feature; you need to update the Google Drive app to the latest version from the Google Play Store.As noted, Google Drive is one of the best cloud productivity tools out there on the internet. The fact that it is automatically integrated with your Google account makes it one of the most widely used cloud service around the globe.

SEE ALSO: Tips and Tricks to get the most out of Google Drive

It's easy to use, comes with a clean UI and offers a slew of features to manage your files such as slides, spreadsheets, shareable documents, etc. on cloud.

While the service is used by almost everyone with a Google account, not everyone is aware of the amazing features it offers to boost your productivity when it comes to file sharing, storing and more.

That said, click on this link to find some amazing tips and tricks that will change the way you use Google Drive. Read out to be a Google Drive Pro.