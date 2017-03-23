Apple acquires an automation app – Workflow; makes it free

While Apple has been making a lot of progress with its iPhone variants, it may not have been much satisfied. New report by appleinsider suggests that the Cupertino giant has acquired an automation app - Workflow for an undisclosed sum. The best part of it is that the title has been made free for download via Apple store.

If you are not aware of what the app is capable of doing, it is an automation app for iOS, which lets users connect apps and create quick shortcuts. With these shortcuts, users can perform actions like texting a contact to let them know they'd be late for their appointment or even to find a convenience store near them. Users can also use it to make PDFs from Web pages and record an audio note, which is accessible in the Reminders app.

Though the terms of the deal were not disclosed, what is interesting to know is that Apple isn't killing off the product. On the contrary, Apple will be adding the three-member team of Workflow into its fold. Here's the best part of this acquisition, Apple will be making the tool available for free.

Back in 2015, the Workflow app was selected for an Apple Design Award for its outstanding use of iOS accessibility features. The app included an exceptional implementation for VoiceOver in particular. It also boasted clearly labeled items, thoughtful hints, and drag/drop announcements, which made the app easily usable and quickly accessible to those who are blind or low-vision as well.

So if you haven't yet downloaded the Apple Design Award-winning app yet, now is a great time to do so. The app is cleverly designed to be accessible from the share sheet of just about any app. This includes a Today widget and works with Apple Watch as well. You can download it from the App Store for your iPhone or iPad and experience the array of features and functions you can perform through this app.