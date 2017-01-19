Apple adds new features to its music creation apps

Apple has updated its music creation apps -- GarageBand version iOS 2.2 and Logic Pro X 10.3 -- with new features for music makers on iPhone, iPad and Mac.

"Music has always been part of Apple's DNA, and we are excited to deliver yet another fun and powerful update to our music creation apps, GarageBand for iOS and Logic Pro X," said Susan Prescott, Vice President, Applications Product Marketing, Apple, in a statement.

GarageBand v2.2 for iOS now features the powerful creative synthesiser Alchemy and a new sound browser that makes searching through instruments and patches easier than ever.

SEE ALSO: Watch out! This emoji text bug freezes your iPhone once you receive it

Logic Pro X 10.3 becomes more powerful tool for pros with a modern interface, new features for professional audio production as well as support for the "Touch Bar" on the new MacBook Pro -- putting intuitive, context-sensitive controls right at users' fingertips.

Logic Pro X users can also remotely add new tracks to their Logic sessions from their iPhone or iPad when they are away from their Mac.

"Logic Pro X is an indispensable part of the creative process for me and the artists I work with. I am thrilled to see all the new professional features that have been added," added Paul Epworth, Grammy and Academy award winning producer and composer.

GarageBand for iOS features a redesigned sound browser that makes it faster than ever to explore touch instruments and quickly find the exact sounds the user wants.

Recording music in GarageBand also gets easier with multi-take recording, giving users multiple passes to capture their best performance and the ability to audition and switch between their favourite takes, Apple said.

IANS