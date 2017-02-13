Apple to bring 'Carpool Karaoke' Series on Apple Music

Apple has just released the trailer for the new series 'Carpool Karaoke' during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. The release comes after Apple acquiring the rights to the series, 'Carpool Karaoke' produced by James Corden, Ben Winston, and Eric Pankowski.

The upcoming series is said to consists of 16 episodes, spanning 30 minutes each, covering 16 celebrity pairings. Apple has said that the series will feature James Corden, Will Smith, Metallica, John Cena, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Shaquille O'Neal, and many more.

The series is also said to have a different host for every episode, and the new version will reportedly be featuring a more interactive format, more of an interview series.

In addition, the series will be coming to Apple Music and it will be based on a popular segment from the TV show, 'Late Late Show with James Corden'. If you are not familiar with the series, just to give you an idea the series is all about celebrities and James Corden driving in a car together, singing tunes from their personal playlists.

However, with this venture, Apple looks to drive more users towards Apple Music.

