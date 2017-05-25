Apple introduces new app development curriculum with Swift for students

Yesterday, Apple launched a new app development curriculum with Swift for students who are interested in learning the in-and-out of app development. Notably, apps such as Airbnb, TripAdvisor are created with Swift. The curriculum can be downloaded for free from Apple's iBooks Store.

This full-year course is designed by Apple engineers and educators with an aim to teach students the elements of app design using Swift, which is one of the most widely used programming languages. Initially, the curriculum will be offered to six community colleges in the US. Not only this, local businesses will also provide mentoring and internships to students in some of the campuses.

"We've seen firsthand the impact that coding has on individuals and the US economy as a whole. The app economy and software development are among the fastest-growing job sectors in America and we're thrilled to be providing educators and students with the tools to learn coding," commented Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.

"Community colleges play a critical role in helping students achieve their dreams, and we hope these courses will open doors for people of all ages and backgrounds to pursue what they love," he further added.

The colleges which will offer this course are the Alabama Community College System, Columbus State Community College, Harrisburg Area Community College, Houston Community College, Mesa Community College and San Mateo Community College District.

Besides this, some select high schools will also introduce the app development curriculum to their students.

App Development with Swift is an extension of Apple's open-to-all K-12 Everyone Can Code curriculum.

