Apple is discontinuing its support for 32-bit apps in iOS 11

Well if you have updated your iOS to the latest iOS 10.3 beta, then you will probably see a pop-up alert stating that Apple will drop support for 32-bit apps on a future version of iOS.

The pop-up message reads: "This app will not work with future version of iOS. The developer of this app needs to update it to improve its compatibility."

So if you try to open a 32-bit app on your smartphone with the iOS 10.3 beta installed then his message will pop up.

According to phonearena, this message is directed to the user of a particular app or more so to the developers of the app. The developers, in fact, will now have to update their apps if they want their apps to remain compatible with iOS.

While it has been more than two-years since Apple introduced the 64-bit A7 code requirement into the market, many developers have failed to update their apps to work on the 64-bit architecture.

RIP 32-bit emulation mode in iOS 11?

However, with the pop-up messages that are now showing up on the iOS 10.3 beta, Apple is anticipating to force developers to update their 32-bit apps by ending support for the older technology.

Apple is aiming to bring a major update to its iOS in the future and this means that developers will need to update their apps before the update is released. Besides, Apple could release the iOS 11 in September following a June unveiling at WWDC.