Apple launches Clips: A new video app for iOS

Apple released a new app by name Clips which allows iOS user to create innovative videos on iPhone and iPad. Unlike other video apps, this app offers a beautiful and unique design to make a great-looking video which can be shared with your friends using Apple's Messages app, or other social networking platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Vimeo and more.

It features Live Titles, which lets you create animated captions and titles using your voice. One just have to speak, and those spoken words will appear as a text on the screen. You can edit those texts using different styles and inline emoji. This feature has a support for 36 different languages. You can even include comic book filters, speech bubbles and full-screen animated posters to it.

Also Read: Apple iPhones now available under Rs 25,000

When it comes to audio, you don't have to download it from external sites. App already has dozens of the soundtrack which automatically fits the length of a video. Though few functions like stitching video clips and photos into a single file, closely resemble Snap's Story feature, one can't simply scribble text over Clips like you do in Snapchat.

Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Apps Product Marketing says, "Clips gives iPhone and iPad users a new way to express themselves through video, and it's incredibly easy to use. The effects, filters and amazing new Live Titles we've designed for Clips let anyone make great-looking, easily sharable videos with just a few taps."

Also Read: Apple's new 9.7 inch iPad launched, to be available in India from April

This app is compatible only with iPhone 5s and later, the new 9.7-inch iPad, all iPad Air and iPad Pro models, iPad mini 2 and later, and iPod touch 6th generation with the devices running iOS 10.3. It is a free app which will be available on the App Store this April.

Source