Apple now rejects app with price in their name

Apple's app store with lots of interesting apps to download offers few of it for free to try on. If you are a kind of user, who hits 'Free apps to download' every time or a kind of developer who provides most of his apps for free, then there is a new change to notice done by the company.

Many developers used to trick the buyers by positioning a 'Free' tag in front of their app name or logo. But from now onwards, you won't be able to see any such price information of an app in its name, icon, previews or screenshots. Yes, Apple started rejecting all such apps which mentions price in those metadata categories while submitting it for review.

According to VentureBeat report, the company has started making this change since last month. If it receives any app for review with the keyword like 'Free' or 'Discount', then immediately the developer will get an error message stating that the price information is disallowed in its metadata. However, one can mention the price in the description category while submitting the app.

Also Read: iOS 10.3 macOS, watchOS and tvOS updates released

The error message which pops up says, "Your app's name, icons, screenshots, or previews to be displayed on the App Store include references to your app's price, which is not considered a part of these metadata items. Please remove any references to your app's price from your app's name, including any references to your app being free or discounted. If you would like to advertise changes to your app's price, it would be appropriate to include this information in the app description. Changes to your app's price can be made in the Pricing and Availability section of iTunes Connect."

Also Read: Popular and Free Instant Messaging Apps

It is not yet known whether these changes are applicable only for the new apps or even old apps will be rejected if they don't make any change in those metadata. The reason behind this policy is not confirmed by the company. Recently, it went on to remove 50,000 problematic apps from it's Store and now this change will further add to it's cleaning process.