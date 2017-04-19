Apple’s iMovie, iWork and GarageBand apps are made free for everyone

Here is a good news for all Mac OS and iOS users. Apple made few of their apps totally free as of now. Apps like iMovie, Numbers, Keynote, Pages and GarageBand for both the Mac and iOS devices have been made free and you can download it in the App Store now without paying any money.

Before these apps were given free only to the customers who purchased a new Apple devices like Mac or iOS. This was in practice since 2013. Now the company made few changes in the offer. One can get those apps free of cost without making any such purchase. Earlier the owners of the old device had to pay some bucks to install those apps. But, now it is not the case.

iOS users had to pay $4.99 for iMovie and Garageband whereas, $9.99 for each iWork apps. Mac apps were more expensive compared to the iOS. iMovie was costing $14.99 and Pages, Numbers, and Keynote were available at $19.99 each.

But there is another thing to be noticed. Apple's iWork page have not updated this information and it still asks the customers to buy the new device to avail the Pages, Keynote, and Numbers app for free. They may soon update their page and so one don't have to worry about it.

Now by dropping the price to free, it made those apps open to everyone. So, you can try these apps by yourself if you own Mac or iOS device. This change made by the company will surely be useful for educational institutions and businesses.

