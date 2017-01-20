BHIM app crosses 1.1 crore downloads in just 20 days

The BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) app was introduced to make it easy for people to make digital payments via their mobiles. This app was aimed to make the process of digital payments simple and fast. As intended, the BHIM app has become pretty successful as it has reached 1.1 crore downloads in just 20 days of its launch.

Regarding the app, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stated that the Aadhaar-linked payment system proposed by the Prime Minister will be launched very soon and four banks including SBI are on board the new system.

He pointed out that the BHIM app downloads have surged to great figures in a few days showing how quickly Indians are adapting to the changes taking up digital payments and cashless transactions. BHIM is a payment platform that is designed to make it simpler for users to make UPI and USSD payments using their smartphones and feature phones.

Notably, from the time when the demonetization of old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes was announced on November 8, 2016, the digital payment channels and wallets have seen a great uptake and increase in the number of transactions made using them.

One more thing that has to be remembered is that ever since the BHIM app was announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there has been an increase in the number of fake apps similar to BHIM. Make sure you download the right one to get all the benefits that the BHIM app will bring about.