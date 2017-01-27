BHIM app now supports seven regional languages, update brings many new features

BHIM app, the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) based payments app that was launched in December by NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) has received a big update. Available for Android devices, the BHIM app has been updated to the version 1.2 that adds an array of new features and bug fixes.

NPCI has revealed the major feature additions that the BHIM app has received with the update. The biggest one is that the support for seven regional languages: Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odiya. Initially, the app was launched in English and Hindi.

BHIM app for Android gets the Pay to Aadhaar Number payment option that will let users transfer money to the Aadhaar number that is linked to the beneficiary's bank account. The other feature added to the BHIM app is Spam Report that will help people block unknown persons who are sending money requests. NPCI has also added an enhanced Customer Redressal Mechanism to the BHIM app.

One of the latest feature additions to the BHIM app is improved privacy settings, the ability to retry mobile registration using USSD or OTP, the ability to restore the forgotten passcode, the capability to choose the SIM on the dual SIM mobile phones, the ability to report the issues faced to the bands and view the status of the solution, and the ability to reverse a received payment.

While the BHIM app has been made available to the Android platform and was announced that it will be rolled out to iOS as well soon, there is no word on when the iOS users will get the chance to download and use this payments app.