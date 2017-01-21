BIGO LIVE app is helping users connect with millions of audience

Many of us have dreamed of becoming popular and even more so when we have special talents. The glow of the spotlight and the glamour of fame seems like a dream, doesn't it? Fortunately, there has been a growing number of new talents being discovered online and many of these talented individuals who have carved a name for themselves in their communities come from BIGO LIVE.

Social media and the internet have served as a stage for aspiring talented performers to have their performances seen by more people. And while there are many online platforms for broadcasting such as YouTube, facebook live stream, instagram and many others, BIGO LIVE, a free live-streaming video app for iOS and Android can now help people achieve their dreams.

SEE ALSO: Google announces "Gmailify" and it brings Gmail's best feature to other email services

Moreover, since the launch of the app it has immediately captured a fast-growing audience in the Southeast Asian region particularly young people resonating the brand's intention and goal to "make life interesting."

Besides, the trend in broadcasting is gaining more prominence today. SO if you do want a platform for sharing your content to a wide audience this app will allows you to broadcast yourself and capture audiences to share your life spontaneously via video. BIGO LIVE lets you start your own live stream and at the same time it allows you to watch enjoyable show of talented performers.

Some of the highlighted features of the app is that it lets you interact with stars from all over the world, YouTube celebrities and Facebook top influencers are found in BIGO LIVE. You can connect to millions of users and watch or broadcast with your phone whenever and wherever you want. Within the app you can invite your friends to co-host your broadcast.

In addition, the app also offers virtual gifts and you can earn money to some extent as well. The app is available for free in App Store and Google Play Store.

Download

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals