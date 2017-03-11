Blackberry releases Privacy Shade: A new security app for Android

Blackberry has recently made few epic changes in its new smartphones. They have outsourced their smartphones instead of being manufactured in-house by the company and also moved to Android to establish a firm ground in the mobile market. As a part of this change, they started releasing new apps for Android platform.

Recently they have launched a notable app which quickly captures the content on your device screen and edits it before sharing it with your friends. Following this, they came up with another app called as Privacy Shade. This new app lets you browse your personal info, like email or text messages, without worrying about snoopers over your shoulder reading the messages.

The app obscures parts of your screen that you are not viewing or don't want someone else to view it while you are in crowded public places. But it allows you to interact with the obscured parts, however. It also allows you to adjust the transparency of the shade based on your requirement.

To give you the quick access to the app, the company has provided an option to add this app to their Quick Settings. Quick access feature works only with Android 7.0 and above, but if you are using a BlackBerry device with a Convenience Key, you can assign this app to the Convenience Key itself. One can also access it via an optional dedicated notification in the notification shade.

This app is already available on Google Play Store. You can try this app if you often find yourself in a crowded place.