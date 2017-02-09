After Google Maps, you can book an Uber ride from the Paytm app

Recently, we detailed the steps involved in booking an Uber ride directly from Google Maps. Now, the cab hailing service has been integrated with Paytm as well. Both Paytm and Uber have teamed up to make it easier for the commuters to book a cab.

Eventually, Paytm users can book an Uber right from the Paytm app. All that you need to do is just click on the option "book a ride" seen in the Paytm app. On doing so, you will be redirected to the Uber app.

You need to make sure that you have the Uber app installed on your phone in order to book a cab from Paytm, unlike Google Maps. In case you don't have the app, you will get a popup asking you to download the app.

This isn't the first time that Paytm and Uber are teaming up as both the companies have already joined hands in November 2014. Following this partnership, users were able to pay for the rides using the Paytm wallet.

Right now, as an introductory offer, Uber is offering a discount of Rs. 50 for the first three Uber rides booked on Paytm on using the code PAYTM17. Want to book an Uber? Just download the app and book it from Paytm and enjoy the discount.