Enjoy the ICC Champions Trophy final to the fullest with these apps

Finally, the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 is all set to reach its climax as Pakistan takes on India on June 18, which is tomorrow. No wonder, it is going to be a hell of a match.

We are pretty sure that true cricket fans are keen for ball-by-ball score updates. If you are sad because you won't be able to go to the stadium to cheer for India, we have some good news for you. Here we have compiled a list of apps that will make sure that you enjoy the finale to the fullest. From travelling to match screenings to enjoying matches with some great cuisine, these apps will cover it all.

Flipkart If you want to prove it to your friends and family that you are India's biggest supporter, look the part! This cricket season, support your team in proper gear. Shop for the team India jersey on Flipkart and proclaim your support to the world. If not the jersey, download the app today and pick from your favorite cricket accessory this champion's trophy and show your love to your favorite team. Opera Cricket While Opera is a Norwegian-based company, they do understand how people are crazy for cricket in India. Opera Cricket, built into Opera Mini, will keep you updated during the match, providing live scores and updates instantly. Additionally, live ball-by-ball commentary for the biggest games will be provided. Uber Want to go to a live match screening but don't own a vehicle? Worry not; just book an Uber to get to the live screenings near you with your friends. What's more, you don't even have to carry cash as it gives you the option to make payments via Paytm. Just download the app from Uber Help, book your cab, hop on and head for some amazing times this Champions trophy. Dineout For those who are not aware, Dineout is a mobile app that not only helps you reserve a table, check the menu but also recommends discounts across restaurants. So, go ahead watch the final match at the nearest restaurant. It offers more than 3,000 restaurants available for table reservations, including chains like Azure, Impressario, Texmex and Speciality. You can even get 15% discount by using your debit or credit card. Swiggy Don't feel like going out but feeling hungry? No worries, Swiggy is there for your rescue. You can order any kind of food from over 9000 restaurants choose from via this online food delivering service. Its fast food delivering service will make sure that you watch the much-awaited finale while munching on your favorite dishes.