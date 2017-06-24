Evernote's latest version to support fingerprint unlock

The personal note creating app Evernote has integrated fingerprint unlock support for smartphones that have fingerprint sensor. Fingerprint sensors have become a common add-on for smartphones these days and several handsets that cost even less than Rs. 10,000 boast them. The increasing use of fingerprint sensors has pushed app developers to incorporate fingerprint unlock feature in their apps. The Evernote Beta 7.12 also has the feature available for users.

Several apps use the fingerprint unlocking feature for additional security and quick access. Even monetary control apps such as Paypal have been updated with the fingerprint support which is enough to define its reliability.

To enable fingerprint unlocking, you have to enable a passcode lock. Passcode lock option can be found in the app through 'Settings' to 'Account Info' to 'Set up passcode lock'. Once the passcode lock option has been enabled, the option for fingerprint unlocking starts appearing in a new submenu "Manage passcode lock." A toggle switch in the submenu appears that reads "unlock with fingerprint" turn on the switch. Once the aforementioned requirements have been fulfilled, the next time you open the app you will receive a prompt to unlock the app using fingerprint sensor.

The latest version of Evernote with fingerprint unlock option is in the beta phase and you need to sign up for a beta version. If you want to use the latest version of the app without signing up for beta version you can download it from APK Mirror. Alternately you can download the app from Google Play Store and wait for the update to hit your app.