Facebook adds Reactions feature to comments as well

After bringing the Reactions and Mentions features to its platform as well as the Messenger application, Facebook has now added the reactions feature to comments on posts as well.

Now with the addition of this feature comments will also be getting the new emoji-filled treatment. And users will be able to add "love," "haha," "wow," "sad," and "angry" to individual replies instead of News Feed posts alone. Basically, the feature will work in a similar fashion where users can simply hover over the Like button below comments and pick from the appropriate reactions.

A Facebook spokesperson has stated, "we've heard from people that they'd like more ways to show their Reaction in conversations on Facebook, so we're rolling out the ability to react to comments."

However, the new feature is being rolled out slowly and users might not see the new addition right away. The change is significant in the desktop version as of now but the app still doesn't reflect any change.

Meanwhile, Facebook adding the new feature to the comments section comes after the social media giant recently announced that the Reactions feature was used more than 300 billion times in the first year since it was launched. And more people are still expressing their emotions using the options provided by the social network.

So it was only a matter of time that Facebook expanded the Reactions feature to the comments section. In any case, do let us know what do you think of this addition and the cartoonish emojis which are used to express your feelings.