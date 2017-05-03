Facebook rolls out Instant Games on Messenger to all users

Facebook has started rolling out Instant Games on Messenger for the 1.2 billion monthly active users of Messenger. Besides this, the company has also launched the new feature that was previewed exclusively to developers at the annual F8 conference.

The new features added to the Messenger include rich gameplay features that let developers create unique experience to the users and Game bots that help game makers bring about exciting features such as new levels as well as rewards. As the developers start taking advantage of these features, everyone can witness a dynamic and engaging gaming experience.

The updated Instant Games on Messenger is rolled out for both Android and iOS users across the world. The Rich gameplay features include turn-based gameplay, addition of tournaments and leaderboards, and more customizable messages. The Game bots help engage the players by providing them with new game options and motivating competition with the leaderboard updates.

Zynga's Words with Friends is one of the first games to get the rich gameplay features. The game was already a feature-rich and turn-based game in Messenger. According to the company, turn-based gameplay is the most requested feature by users and now it has landed on the app with the Instant Games on Messenger update. The Blackstorm's EverWing is one of the first games to get the Game bots feature on the platform.

Based on the device that one is using and their location, there are up to 50 game titles on the platform and more are being introduced every week. The company has also announced that it will soon bring the popular pool game - Miniclip's 8 Ball Pool to Instant Games.