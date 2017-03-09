Facebook introduces dedicated "Facebook 360" app for Samsung Gear VR headset

360-degree photos and videos are becoming a major trend today and while Facebook has already added support for the technology in its platform earlier, the social media giant has now just launched a dedicated 360 video app for Samsung Gear VR headset to help users easily find and enjoy 360-degree images and videos.

Dubbed as the Facebook 360 app, it is powered by Oculus and lets users view 360-degree content via the headset. In addition, the app will allow users to react, save, or share the content on Facebook as well. Facebook says, "We are making 360 photos and videos even more immersive and easier to discover with the launch of the Facebook 360 app."

While the app seems like an exciting new way to explore Facebook 360 photos and videos, the Facebook 360 app will feature four different feeds - Explore, Following, Saved, and Timeline. The Explore feed will help users "discover some of the most interesting and popular 360 content on Facebook from media companies, organizations, and individual creators." The Following feed will display the 360-degree content posted by the user's friends or the pages or people that they are following.

Similarly, the Saved feed will allow users to watch 360-degree content that they have saved for later viewing. And lastly, the Timeline feed will allow users to "relive their memories in a new way through their own 360 photo and video uploads."

Interested users can download the Facebook 360 app from the Oculus site. Besides, if you already own a Samsung Gear VR, then you can open the Oculus app on your Gear VR-compatible Samsung device and search for Facebook 360.

Commenting on the same, "With more than 25 million 360 photos and more than 1 million 360 videos posted on Facebook to date, there's plenty of great content to discover in Facebook 360. The app is a one-stop shop for catching up on what you may have missed from your friends and others you follow, diving into the 360 photos and videos you've saved, and finding something new to enjoy," said Facebook.

Furthermore, hinting at more things to come, the company states, "We look forward to seeing how people use the app to connect with the people and things they care about, and we'll continue to improve the experience and hope to bring it to more platforms over time." "More social features coming soon."

