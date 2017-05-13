Facebook introduces flower reactions, stickers, and more: Mother’s day special

Have you ever noticed a purple flower reaction while liking someone's picture on Facebook? It is a new reaction added by the company as a token of love for Mother's day.

It's one among several features the Facebook has added for this most loved day by everyone. This new reaction symbol was temporarily introduced last year by the company for the Mother's day. Now, the same purple reaction has made its come back with a huge appreciation by the users. People started using this reaction everywhere regardless of kind of posts shared on Facebook.

Named as "Thankful", this symbol comes with some special effects as well. Once you tap this reaction on mobile, you can find more flowers appearing around the post in some animated way.

Masks and Frames The social media giant also comes with other features to let you celebrate Mother's day on their platform. The Mother's Day-themed masks and frames are added to Facebook Camera which you can access by swiping right on the News Feed. This feature will go live today. Also Read: Facebook plans to reduce links to spam websites packed with ads Digital Greeting card One can also send a digital greeting card using this new set of features. This has been introduced by the company long back where you can notice some greetings at the top of your News Feed speaking about any holidays or events. This feature has already pleased the users who celebrated Christmas, Diwali, or some common events. This card will also go live today and you can customize the design before sending to your mother or loved ones. Add some stickers If you are an Instagram user, you can also see a set of stickers introduced by the company as a Mother's day special. Not just this, the company is also allowing the U.S. users to start fundraisers in order to make some donation to some causes in honor of their mom.

