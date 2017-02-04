Facebook introduces new “Discover People” feature to its Android and iOS apps

Facebook has been introducing a lot of features lately and the newest addition to its platform is the "Discover People" feature to its Android and iOS apps. The new feature appears in the navigation section of the app, below "Device Requests".

Basically, this feature will now let you see who's going to local events that you may also attend. This feature will also allow you to look for people in your respective city who share the same employer, school, college or things you might have in common.

So if you tap on an event, you will be able to scroll through a list of profiles and it could be someone who is not connected with you as well. This will be really helpful when you have your friends on the list and you can plan things before going to the event.

Reports suggest that the social media app will only show information that's publically available on profiles. Therefore the choice of what to share is ultimately yours. You can also see who's attending or interested in specific events by visiting the event's Facebook page. The process is the same for looking up people by specific criteria.

A Facebook spokesperson told TechCrunch, "Too often, it's hard to learn more about people around you, whether it is upon starting a new job, joining a new group, deciding if you want to attend an event, or moving to a new place."

"To make it easier, we're starting to roll out a new bookmark in the More menu called 'Discover People' that can help you discover more about people you have things in common with by browsing through profile cards of people in your community."

The feature has been rolled out for Android and iOS users around the world. Therefore, users who want to try this should upgrade to the latest version of the Facebook app on their smartphone. The feature is not available on the desktop version as of now.